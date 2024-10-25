Guyana reaffirms commitment to UN initiatives – PM Phillips

Guyana remains steadfast in its commitment to support the United Nations’ (UN) efforts to address the ongoing global struggles for peace and sustainability, which are pressing international issues.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips affirmed this sentiment during an event to commemorate the founding of the UN at Parc Rayne, East Bank Demerara, Thursday evening.

Prime Minister Phillips emphasised the UN’s pivotal role in fostering international cooperation.

“The beacon of hope which the UN symbolises has no match among international organisations. Nor can any other equal its convening power around issues of global concern,” he stated.

The prime minister said Guyana welcomes the recently established Pact for the Future and its associated annexes including the Declaration on Future Generations and the Global Digital Pact.

The pact serves as an embodiment of the UN’s goal of forging a peaceful and sustainable world to foster a brighter future for humanity.

In alignment with these aspirations, PM Phillips emphasised Guyana’s dedication to creating an environment conducive to sustainable development, poverty eradication, and climate action.

“We will foster conditions to enable children and youth to emerge as leaders of today and tomorrow in helping to shape a future fit for the generations to come” the prime minister underscored.

Guyana’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council also reflects its ambition to tackle prevalent issues such as climate change, food insecurity, and the protection of children in armed conflict.

“We welcome your support for and responsiveness to the aspirations of our country and people for peace, sustainable development, the consolidation of democracy and the rule of law, and the guarantee of human rights and fundamental freedom for all,” the prime minister added.

Since its establishment in 1945, the UN has made substantial strides in ensuring, maintaining, and protecting international peace and security, sustainable development, and human rights.

The gathering brought together distinguished attendees like United Nations Resident Coordinator, Jean Kamau; members of the UN country team, members of the diplomatic corps, and other dignitaries to celebrate the UN’s significant contributions to global peace.

