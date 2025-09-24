Guyana reaffirms support for two-state solution, calls for peace, ceasefire in Gaza

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, has called on the international community to act strongly to put an end to Israel’s protracted aggression on Palestine.

He made this appeal as he addressed world leaders at the 10003rd meeting of the United Nations Security Council on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question” in New York on Tuesday.

Noting that this aggression has “extended to other countries in the region” in recent times, Minister Todd described Israel’s actions as “heightening instability and insecurity” as well as undermining good neighbourliness.

Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, at the 10003rd meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York

He criticised Israel’s ongoing attacks on civilians in Gaza and the West Bank, stating that the people of Gaza are being oppressed and targeted by Israeli military actions.

Minister Todd reminded those present at the forum that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) had already ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land is illegal, and that the UN General Assembly gave Israel until September 18, 2025, to end the occupation.

This deadline has passed without action, and that is why “Guyana calls on Israel to respect the charge of the United Nations, to abide by the relevant resolutions of the General Assembly, the Security Council, and other organs of the United Nations, to cease its contempt of international law, and to commit to true peace in the Middle East.”

Minister Todd asked countries not to support actions that continue the war and noted that recognising Palestine as a state by all UN members is key to ending the conflict and achieving peace.

“It took a collective effort to dismantle the system of apartheid in South Africa, and Guyana firmly believes that an equally strong and organised international response is needed to ensure the end of the occupation of the Palestinian territory,” Todd posited.

The minister warned against treating Palestinians as “less than others,” stressing that their rights must be defended just like those of any other people.

Minister Todd reaffirmed Guyana’s support for a two-state solution and the release of all remaining hostages that were taken by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

He called on Israel to allow humanitarian relief to reach the people of Gaza without restriction and an end to Israeli actions that block peace efforts.

Minister Todd thanked the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for convening the important forum and expressed gratitude to the UN’s President and Secretary-General, António Guterres, for their support of the Palestinian people.

Minister Todd is accompanying President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in New York for the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) being held in New York, United States (US).