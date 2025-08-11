Guyana records 18 per cent increase in visitor arrivals from January-July 2025

Guyana has seen an 18 per cent increase in visitor arrivals from January to July 2025. This amounts to 242,655 visitors when compared to 205,646 arrivals during the same period in 2024.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, this record-breaking growth was seen across all seven months, with the United States (100,331), the Caribbean (76,247), Canada (17,783), and Europe (14,079) among the top source markets.

Visitors arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA)

The surge was supported by enhanced air connectivity, targeted marketing in key areas, a strong return of diaspora travel, major cultural and sporting events, and new tourism products that continue to expand Guyana’s appeal to regional and international visitors.

Within the first six months of 2023, Guyana welcomed 149,020 visitors, representing a 16.2 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Flights and Hotels

Improvements in access to Guyana have played a major role in visitor arrivals. The nation welcomed air service like Dominican Republic air carrier, Sky Cana, British Airways, Inter-Caribbean Airways, Jet Blue, Fly Always, Suriname Airways, and now KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in just five years.

In February 2023, Fly Always began flights from Guyana to Barbados, Cuba, Jamaica, and Suriname. This was followed by British Airways, which began its twice-weekly operations in March, providing a direct connection from the United Kingdom and Europe.

Additionally, the rising surge can be attributed to the expansion of room capacity at several hotels, with construction ongoing on the Pasha Global, Sheraton Four Points, and Blue Bridge Inc.

Fly Always Aircraft

Two internationally branded hotels, Aiden by Best Western and the Royal Hotel, opened in 2024, bringing 400 new rooms to the country.

The trend is expected to continue in the coming years with additional hotels being completed, significantly expanding the country’s accommodation capacity.

Other contributing factors are the number of tourism products that are now available for tourists to experience countrywide.

The government’s strong investments and sound policies have greatly helped the tourism sector, making Guyana a top travel destination.