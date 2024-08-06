Guyana records increase in rice production

-362, 000 metric tonnes produced

Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) is already surpassing its half-year target for 2024 due to the steadfast implementation of additional strategies and programmes within the Ministry of Agriculture.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

During the first quarter of this year, the GRDB reported that over 360,000 metric tonnes of rice have been produced, according to the minister.

The minister was speaking at the closing ceremony of the drone technology programme at Grand Coastal Inn, East Coast of Demerara.

GRDB has set its entire 2024 target of rice production to approximately 710,000 metric tonnes.

“For the first half of the year, we have already surpassed our target and we achieved a production of 362,030 metric tonnes,” Minister Mustapha stated.

Production has also increased incrementally during the years 2022 and 2023. In 2022, 610,000 metric tonnes of rice were produced while 653,710 metric tonnes were produced in 2023.

Rice being harvested

“When we look at the rice industry, we are seeing also a lot of revenue coming in… For example, in 2023, it brought in US $212 million. For the year almost US $127 million have already been generated by this industry,” the minister recounted.

The GRDB is already targeting 750,000 tonnes by 2025. With the progressive increase in rice production, the minister foresees that the target will be met.

Additionally, between 2020 and 2024 (first crop), the rice yield has increased from 5.9 tonnes per hectare to approximately 6.6 tonnes per hectare.

It means that a farmer in 2020 harvested 38 bags of rice per acre and in 2024 is getting 41 bags per acre.

“This came about because of the investment that the government has been making in the agriculture sector, especially in the rice industry,” the agriculture minister stressed.

Over the last four years, farmers have witnessed almost nine high-yielding rice varieties being released for commercial production, which have since boosted rice productivity and sustainability.

The latest variety of rice to be launched was the biofortified rice. It was launched last year during the Agri Investment Forum and Expo in collaboration with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

This high-yielding rice attracts preferential prices within the market.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

