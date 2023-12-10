Guyana remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding human rights – Min. Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira on Sunday reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to protecting human rights through legislation, policies, and programmes aimed at developing the country’s human resources, particularly its youth.

She was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Anti-Corruption and Human Rights Expo on International Human Rights Day.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira during the Anti-Corruption and Human rights panel discussion

“The younger generation is taking on the responsibility of carrying the mantle to do with human rights and the protection of democracy in our country and globally,” she noted.

The expo, held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, provided a platform for discussions on safeguarding human rights amidst threats to peace and security. Minister Teixeira highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts in this regard.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira alongside awardees

“We have committed to increase incrementally the annual budgetary allocations for health, education, water, housing and including the development of Amerindian communities and continue to uphold a 15 per cent allocation from our carbon credits to the development of the Amerindian peoples and communities in Guyana,” the minister stated.

Deputy Secretary General of CARICOM Dr. Armstrong Alexis emphasised that the CARICOM Secretariat is already deploying resources to enhance the security of citizens to further promote the Caribbean as a zone of peace.

Deputy Secretary General of CARICOM Dr. Armstrong Alexis, United Nations Resident Coordinator Yesim Oruc and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira during the Anti-Corruption and Human rights panel discussion

“As a community, we are committed to the fight against the epidemic of violence which is currently sweeping our region most of this violence is exacerbated by the availability of firearms, which is a self-link to transnational organised crime… We have to ensure that as a progressive society, we are able to defend and protect the rights of every individual,” he posited.

As a result, the CARICOM Secretariat is currently developing an implementation framework following the regional symposium held in April.

Prize giving ceremony

Similarly, United Nations Resident Coordinator Yesim Oruc underscored the importance of strengthening communities through the timeless values of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

“Today it is more important than ever to promote and respect all human rights; social, cultural, economic, civil, and political which protect us all. The Universal Declaration shows the way through common values and approaches that can help resolve tension and create the security and stability that our world…Human rights must have a unique and central role,” she said.

Prize giving ceremony

The event concluded with an awards ceremony where youths were recognised for their meaningful participation in the ministry’s human rights art competition, human rights volunteer awards and anti-corruption quiz.

Prize giving ceremony

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

