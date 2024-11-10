Guyana remembers World War heroes

– As President Ali reiterates commitment to peace, country’s development

Remembrance Day activities were held on Sunday morning as Guyana honoured the lives and legacy of the brave men and women who fought and died in World War I and II.

The solemn wreath-laying ceremony, which was held at the Cenotaph Monument, saw government officials, veterans from the Guyana Legion, members of the diplomatic corps, and the joint services gathering to pay homage.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

In his remarks, President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali urged citizens to keep the legacy of these gallant men and women alive as they go about their lives.

He also recognised the efforts of those through the years who have made similar sacrifices for the causes of human dignity, social justice, and freedom from all forms of oppression.

“Their example strengthens our resolve to maintain our efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all Peoples,” he said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during the wreath laying ceremony

The president continued, “We, the citizens of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, rededicate ourselves to the search for peace everywhere and renew our commitment to the development and well-being of our beloved country.”

The ceremony began with a military parade, followed by a presidential salute, the sounding of the last post, and two minutes of silence to remember the fallen soldiers and auxiliaries of the two wars.

President Ali laid the first wreath, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; President of the Guyana Veterans Legion, Lt Col (Ret’d) George Gomes; Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken, members of the diplomatic corps and other officials.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips during the wreath laying ceremony on Sunday

Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy Day, is observed to honor those who fought and died in World War I (1914-1918) and World War II (1939-1945) in countries like France, Egypt, Belgium, East Africa, and others.

In Guyana, it is commemorated on the second Sunday of November, while other Commonwealth countries observe it on November 11.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

