Guyana set to showcase cultural heritage at CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

Guyana, the birthplace of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA), is ready to showcase its culture again as the region comes together for the 15th edition, scheduled for August 22–31, 2025, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

This year’s festival, themed “Caribbean Roots, Global Excellence,” promises to be a celebration of regional diversity, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of our Caribbean community.

The government’s ongoing support for CARIFESTA shows its commitment to cultural integration and regional growth.

The Guyana delegation performing at the opening ceremony at CARIFESTA XIV in Trinidad and Tobago

Guyana’s delegation is expected to feature a powerful blend of traditional dance, drumming, storytelling, fashion, culinary artistry, and contemporary performances.

As the diverse group of cultural ambassadors prepare to journey into a renaissance of regional pride, for them, the festival is not just a stage, but a rite of passage and an opportunity to use the art of expression to tell the stories of authentic Guyanese traditions.

The grand finale of Guyana’s “A year in a day’ presentation during Guyana Night at CARIFESTA XIV

At the heart of the cultural showcase is the highly anticipated “Guyana Night”, which features signature performances designed to immerse the audience in rich heritage and diverse artistic expressions of Guyanese people.

The Director of National Events at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Andrew Tyndall, described the upcoming presentation as “a cohesive blend of sound, movement, and storytelling that celebrates our six peoples and one nation.”

He emphasised that the selection process was primarily based on the winners of most national competitions and cultural events held in Guyana.

To complement Guyana’s rich cultural palette, the culinary showcase at the festival’s ‘Grand Market’ aims to tempt visitors with a bold fusion of flavours that reflect traditional Afro, Indo, Indigenous and Creole heritage, promising an unforgettable taste of home.

Guyanese ‘cook-up rice’ – the local dish being purchased by a patron at the CARIFESTA XIV ‘Grand Market’

The stage is set to come alive with featured performances by The National Drama Company, National Dance Company and an array of vocal performances by renowned local artists.

Creatives will participate in a variety of literary events, which spotlight some of the local winners from the Guyana Prize for Literature competition 2025, including film screenings, spoken word poetry, exhibitions and an award-winning play directed by Rae Wiltshire.

A scene from the award-winning dramatic play “Don’t ask me why”, directed by Rae Wiltshire

Guyana’s participation at CARIFESTA XV builds on its strong legacy at past festivals, where the ambassadors have consistently impressed audiences with their innovation and cultural authenticity.

As the delegation prepares to depart on this journey, anticipation is high for what promises to be a memorable and impactful presence on the regional stage.