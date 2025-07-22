Guyana sets example for the world in linking biodiversity and development

Guyana, one of the world’s most biodiverse nations, is working to build concrete links between protecting its natural heritage and advancing sustainable development

Katy Thompson, the UNDP Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname, shared this view on Tuesday’s episode of the United for Biodiversity: The Alliance Podcast.

Thompson said that these connections have been established in a manner that safeguards the international community while also striking a balance between the demands of the population, the economy, and the environment.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative for Guyana and Suriname, Katy Thompson

With more than 85 per cent of its land covered by forests, Guyana boasts extensive freshwater systems, many endemic native species, and globally significant ecosystems.

“All of this natural wealth makes Guyana a critical partner in the global scene. So, the global effort to address the biodiversity crisis needs countries like Guyana at the table. We have long been acutely aware of Guyana’s richness in this respect. We are happy to be here because we want to work on these issues in partnerships with national colleagues…Guyana has shown how biodiversity can be emulated,” Thompson said.

She said that the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 is specific to Guyana and serves as a positive example for the world, emphasising the importance of political commitment.

“For us at the UNDP, these national development approaches, which are content-specific, are critically important ingredients for success,” she said.

Thompson said that the LCDS demonstrates how biodiversity can be part of national development planning and still benefit the world at the same time.

“This is something that we do not see everywhere. We are really happy to see that here and to see these examples that can be shared globally. It is something that underwrites the leadership of Guyana in terms of developing sustainable development needs at the same time addressing climate resilience and the needs of the people,” Thompson said.

She said that this type of leadership, as exemplified by Guyana, is desired because it motivates others, which is very important to us at the United Nations.

During her discussion with Kiana Wilberg, host of the podcast, Thompson highlighted the UNDP’s Biodiversity Finance (BIOFIN) Initiative, emphasising how it is providing financial support to countries to help safeguard biodiversity.

Launched in 2012, UNDP’s BIOFIN programme now operates in more than 130 countries.

BIOFIN helps countries create investment plans for the biodiversity-related SDGs 14 and 15. Goal 14 focuses on protecting marine life and resources, while Goal 15 focuses on preserving forests, biodiversity, and fighting desertification.

Thompson pointed out that the UNDP has created extensive country-led frameworks that should incorporate all facets of biodiversity to help nations fulfil their obligations to create a sustainable future.

The UNDP currently supports over 140 countries globally in reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the challenges of climate change.

The UNDP also provides funding to address biodiversity needs while promoting nature-based solutions.

Despite the importance of biodiversity, Thompson stated that the Global Alliance Conference will see policymakers utilising the forum to confront the global catastrophe that the world is currently experiencing.

Guyana is set to host the first-ever Global Biodiversity Alliance Summit from July 23 to 25 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where world leaders will convene to explore global priorities protecting nature for a better future.