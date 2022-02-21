Guyana should expand aviation training across Caribbean – Minister Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, M.P. said the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Training School, should start thinking of expanding aviation training to countries across the region.

Minister Edghill, who was speaking at the recent Civil Aviation Training School’s graduation, said the entities “must now think regionally and globally to achieve greater things.”

“I want to say to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Civil Aviation Training School, as well as the Navigational Services- we must now open up training for the entire Caribbean …

So, I anticipate that we will begin to write our Caribbean partners and let them know that we are offering these courses and that their applicants in their various territories can benefit,” Minister Edghill said.

He added that, “Guyana must no longer be thinking 83, 000 square miles. We have to be thinking regionally and we have to be thinking globally and with technology and with the way the world is moving, this is possible,” he said.

Seventeen persons recently completed training in Aeronautical Information Management and Air Traffic Control, at the Civil Aviation Training School.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill with graduating class and other officials

Minister Edghill said offering training to the Caribbean will rake in revenues for the country “Because with the kind of accreditation that we are going…we must be able to provide the regional support to ensure that we are putting out good people in the Caribbean but it’s also an opportunity for the earning of revenues,” the minister said.

Minister Edghill said the country’s record on safety, capacity to regulate and the excellent work done by Air Traffic controllers must be applauded.