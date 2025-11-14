Guyana showcases President Ali’s south- south climate leadership at COP30

Belém, Brazil – November 14, 2025 – Guyana underscored its global climate leadership and President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s bold vision for a new model of South–South cooperation during a high-level panel organized by the Climate Collective Foundation and the UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub at COP30. The discussion, “Unlocking South–South Collaboration for Climate Solutions,” explored how developing countries can work more strategically together to advance climate technologies, mobilize innovation, and accelerate low-carbon growth.

Representing Guyana, Pradeepa Bholanath carried a message strongly rooted in President Ali’s longstanding position: countries of the Global South must become co-architects—not just recipients—of climate solutions. She emphasized that Guyana’s climate pathway is grounded in the conviction that developing nations have unique knowledge systems, technological potential, and environmental assets that can drive global progress when connected through purposeful collaboration.

Guyana showcased its track record as one of the most successful climate-action countries in the world. Under President Ali’s leadership, Guyana continues to implement the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 (LCDS 2030)—a globally recognized model that integrates economic transformation, forest conservation, community development, renewable energy, and nature-based solutions. Since launching the LCDS, Guyana has kept over 18 million hectares of forests standing, storing 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalents, and has pioneered one of the world’s first jurisdictional REDD+ programmes. Through the Guyana–Hess agreement, Guyana became the first country to monetize high-integrity forest carbon at scale, unlocking resources that directly support Indigenous communities, biodiversity protection, climate-resilient livelihoods, and national adaptation priorities.

In her remarks, Bholanath highlighted that Guyana’s climate achievements are not only national successes—they are proof of what the Global South can deliver when equipped with fair access to finance, markets, and technology. She pointed to Guyana’s rapid progress in forest monitoring, digital MRV systems, nature-based climate services, and early investments in renewable energy and grid expansion as examples of solutions that could be shared with other developing countries.

The panel explored the business case for deeper South–South engagement, with speakers noting that collaboration across the Global South can reduce technology costs, ensure climate solutions are appropriate for tropical and developing regions, and create new markets driven by southern innovators. Bholanath emphasized that President Ali’s vision explicitly prioritizes such cooperation—whether through technology transfer, scientific partnerships, biodiversity valuation, or investments in climate-smart agriculture and renewable energy infrastructure.

Speakers also acknowledged the real barriers that impede collaboration, including fragmented financing mechanisms, limited visibility of innovations across regions, and the absence of structured platforms for testing and scaling technologies. Bholanath noted that these obstacles frequently prevent developing countries from accessing the technologies they need, even when similar solutions are thriving in other parts of the Global South.

Looking ahead, Guyana highlighted steps it is taking in the near term to expand South–South exchanges—including renewable energy partnerships, forest and biodiversity cooperation, digital innovation pilots, and strengthened collaboration through regional blocs. These actions reflect President Ali’s commitment to building a global climate architecture where developing nations share solutions, support each other’s transitions, and collectively influence global finance and policy systems.

Guyana reiterated that South–South collaboration is not optional—it is essential for achieving global climate goals. Guided by President Ali’s vision and propelled by its achievements under LCDS 2030, Guyana intends to remain a leading voice for climate justice, innovation, and equitable cooperation across Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the wider developing world.