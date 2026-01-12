Guyana strengthens emergency response capacity with New $123M search and rescue system

A new modernised Search and Rescue Information and Management System (SARIMS) has been installed and launched at the Timehri Control Tower Complex to strengthen Guyana’s capacity to respond to emergencies and save lives.

Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar speaking at the launch of SARIMS

The $123 million system was implemented in collaboration with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Addressing the launch on Monday, Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation Deodat Indar explained that the platform is a critical component for the country’s search and rescue framework, noting that it will significantly reduce deployment time.

He explained that a faster response time is vital in life-saving emergencies.

“When you are getting a stroke or a heart attack, you know there is something called the golden half hour or golden hour, which is the time between when you can save a life or lose a life. That is what the reduction in time does to the process. It makes sure all the information is quickly available so you can deploy assets faster,” Minister Indar said.

The system was supplied and installed by Canadian firm, Intelcan Technosystems Inc., in collaboration with the International Aeronautical and Maritime Search and Rescue (IAMSAR).

A screen displays SARIMS

Previously, search and rescue operations relied heavily on manual processes, including telephone calls, faxes and emails. Information was recorded by hand in log sheets, often involving several staff members at different stages of an operation.

This labour-intensive process increased the workload of the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) personnel and contributed to a higher risk for human error.

In prolonged missions, hundreds of pages of notes could accumulate, making the timely retrieval and analysis of information difficult.

A staff member explaining how SARIMS works

The new system computerises the management and coordination of search and rescue operations, streamlining workflows and improving accuracy.

With increased flight operations in Guyana, the SARIMS platform integrates all relevant local and international agencies on a single system, allowing missions to be executed more efficiently and cost-effectively within the shortest possible time.

The digital platform is also expected to enhance decision-making by providing real-time data integration of resources and operational guidance to agencies involved in search and rescue missions, which will be housed at the Georgetown Rescue Coordination Centre.

Minister Indar added that 16 individuals from agencies were trained as search and rescue mission coordinators by experts from Canada. The coordinators were drawn from GCAA, Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Ogle Airport.

Meanwhile, the government is also moving forward on the construction of a maritime search and rescue centre at Kingston, which will mirror the system implemented at Timehri.