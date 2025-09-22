Guyana, Suriname hold talks on advancing agriculture sector

Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Suriname’s First Gentleman H.E. Glenn Geerlings met on Monday to discuss closer collaboration in the development of the agricultural sectors between their two nations.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha presents Suriname’s First Gentleman, H.E. Glenn Geerlings, with a publication highlighting Guyana’s agricultural progress

During their meeting, Minister Mustapha highlighted the tremendous progress Guyana has made over the last five years in expanding its agriculture sector.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha highlighted his government’s significant investments in new and traditional crops, agro-processing, and aquaculture, and expressed Guyana’s readiness to work with Suriname to implement additional projects, particularly those that involve the country’s youth and other key stakeholders.

Guyana and Suriname held talks on Monday

H.E. Geerlings acknowledged that while Suriname has seen successes in agriculture, there remains room for improvement.

He noted that several of Guyana’s agriculture-related initiatives, which are currently yielding positive results, could be successfully replicated in Suriname.

Suriname’s First Gentleman, H.E. Glenn Geerlings

Both officials pledged to continue dialogue through the appropriate channels to strengthen bilateral relations and establish partnerships aimed at further developing the agriculture sectors of both countries.