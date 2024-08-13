Guyana to get a $214M waste treatment plant

Guyana signed an investment agreement that will see the construction of a $214 million state-of-the-art waste treatment plant on Tuesday.

The agreement was initially signed by the Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh. It was officially handed over by Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer, Dr Peter Ramsaroop to the Chief Executive Officer of Professional Waste Solutions Incorporated, (PWSI), Mahendra Jettoo.

Following the inking of the agreement by one signatory in the conference room, Dr Ramsaroop disclosed that the waste treatment plant would be built at Coverden, East Bank of Demerara. It will create employment for over 40 persons.

Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer, Dr Peter Ramsaroop and Chief Executive Officer of Professional Waste Solutions Inc. (PWSI), Mahendra Jettoo signing the investment agreement

Dr Ramsaroop noted that the investment aligns with the government’s objective of achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Goal six of the United Nations is to achieve clean water and sanitation by 2030.

“This investment is more than just a facility; it is a statement of our commitment to sustainable development and our unwavering belief in Guyana’s potential to lead in green technologies. We are setting the stage for Guyana to not only meet but exceed global environmental standards, positioning our country as a leader in eco-friendly industrial solutions,” Guyana’s chief investment officer stated.

The treatment plant will see non-incinerator technology used to process waste generated by the Oil and Gas companies and other industries. This will then be converted into reusable oil.

Dr Ramsaroop, Jettoo, and Senior Director of Investment, John Edghill

Additionally, as part of that process, one of the byproducts would be ‘slag’, which is safe to be disposed of in landfill sites.

This slag will be used for block-making, to support the rapid pace of the construction sector.

Jettoo posited that not only will waste be treated but rather transformed into usable products.

“This facility is just the beginning. Our partnership with the government and our alignment with the low-carbon agenda demonstrates our dedication to creating a cleaner, more sustainable Guyana. We are not just treating waste; we are transforming it into value. And in doing so, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter, more prosperous future for all Guyanese,” the CEO said.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

