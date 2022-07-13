“Guyana to Host Regional Meeting of the International Solar Alliance in August”

Guyana is set to host the Fourth Regional Meeting of the Latin American and Caribbean Region of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) from 3-5 August 2022 in Georgetown.

The International Solar Alliance is a member-driven, collaborative platform aimed at increasing the deployment of solar energy technologies as a means of enhancing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries. The ISA seeks to develop and deploy cost-effective and transformational energy solutions powered by the sun to help member countries develop low-carbon growth trajectories, with particular focus on delivering impact in countries categorized as Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The Regional Committee Meeting is the forum at which ISA Member States review and align their strategic priorities and regional initiatives in the area of solar power generation with the goals of the ISA. The Regional Committee meeting is an important element in the ISA governance framework and provides scope for dynamic engagement among Member States and with the ISA Secretariat.

Participation is envisaged from the thirty-three ISA Member States from the Latin American and Caribbean region as well officials from the ISA Secretariat, including its Director General, Dr. Ajay Mathur. Latin American and Caribbean Ministers with responsibility for energy are expected to lead their countries’ delegations to the meeting.

A four-person team from the ISA Secretariat traveled to Guyana for a preparatory mission over the period 5-7 July 2022 and plans have now been formalized for the Regional Meeting. The International Solar Alliance was jointly conceptualized by India and France in light of the need to upscale renewable sources of energy in response to climate change. The Alliance aims to deploy solar energy solutions, thereby contributing to the reduction of global carbon emissions. The Alliance currently has 101 signatory countries and 80 full members, including Guyana. Guyana is currently serving in the capacity of Vice President of ISA Latin America and Caribbean Region for 2022.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

