Guyana to modernise security sector with budget allocation of $100B

With $100.3 billion earmarked for the security sector in the 2026 budget, Guyana is no longer building police stations. It is pursuing a ‘Safe Country’ ecosystem driven by technology, modern infrastructure and a highly skilled human resource pool.

The new Brickdam Police Station, a 12-storey facility

The new 12-storey Brickdam Police Station in Georgetown sits at the heart of this transformation.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, announced that $1.2 billion has been earmarked to advance the modern police headquarters.

Additionally, 11 new police stations are slated for completion this year in riverine and hinterland communities, with an allocation of $475.7 million

Over 781 Intelligence Video Surveillance (IVS) sites have been completed in priority areas, including Regions 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10.

The government intends to expand this further with $5 billion earmarked for the “Safe Country” initiative.

“Over the next five years, we will substantially expand police presence within all communities and will commence the design of an automated fleet management system to improve responsiveness,” Dr Singh said.

An additional $900 million is budgeted to further expand the GPF’s transport capabilities in 2026.

This will ensure faster response times.

In total, $36.2 billion is budgeted to support the activities of the GPF in 2026.

The 2026 budget focuses on fire safety, with the Guyana Fire Service set to expand operations with an allocation of $6.3 billion.

This will ensure that seven new fire stations are commissioned in areas including Campbellville and Timehri.

A $250 million has been earmarked specifically for the installation of new fire hydrants across the country.

A $6 billion allocation to the Guyana Prison Service will ensure that some 1,500 inmates can take up vocational training in areas such as block-making and carpentry, part of a massive effort to ensure that when they don’t return to a life of crime after they are released.

These investments will ensure that the nation’s rapid economic rise is matched by an equally sophisticated security sector.