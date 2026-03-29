Guyana, US medical mission delivers 3,000 patient services, 500 procedures

The 2026 Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) mission concluded on Friday after delivering thousands of medical services across Guyana over a two-week period.

The team recorded nearly 3,000 patient encounters across 26 medical specialties, significantly expanding access to care in communities served during the mission.

During a closing reception at State House in Georgetown on Friday evening, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali thanked the mission for strengthening Guyana’s healthcare system and expanding access to care for thousands of citizens.

“I say on behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to all of you for this mission to Guyana,” he said. “Over the past few days, your work has moved beyond hospitals, health centres, clinics and consultation rooms and into the lives of our people – and that is important.”

US Air Force Brigadier General (Dr) Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command Surgeon and Chief, Air Force medical Corps

US Air Force Brigadier General (Dr) Leigh Swanson, Air Mobility Command Surgeon and Chief, Air Force medical Corps, said “Over the past two weeks, medical professionals from both of our countries work side by side, sharing expertise, strengthening professional relationships, and forging true partnerships.”

The joint mission also carried out approximately 500 surgical and dental procedures, alongside 600 emergency encounters, and conducted dozens of mental health evaluations. The total value of services delivered was estimated at close to US $500,000.

US Air Force medical professionals offering a medical service

Apart from procedures, the combined biomedical team repaired more than 130 critical medical devices, contributing technical expertise valued at approximately US $150,000.

Beyond direct patient care, the mission also focused on improving operational readiness and technical capacity. US military medical personnel completed over 5,500 specialty-specific readiness tasks, ensuring preparedness to respond to crises and emergencies globally.

U.S. Air Force professionals look on as Guyanese doctors perform surgery to repair a patient’s broken tibia at the De Kinderen Regional Hospital in Tuschen

US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, also addressed the gathering, noting that a total of 76 US Air Force and Army Personell participated, working closely with local healthcare providers.

She said that among the most critical achievements were 29 complex retinal surgeries, restoring sight to patients who would have otherwise faced permanent blindness.

Of these, 17 individuals who were completely blind regained both vision and independence, marking one of the most profound human outcomes of the mission.

Additional life-changing interventions included saving the eye of a patient with a severe post-surgical infection and restoring vision to a young patient diagnosed with Marfan syndrome.

“The Guyanese doctors were then able to perform and master this and other procedures so they can help many more patients. These invaluable skills will remain long after our team departs, empowering your doctors to independently deliver world-class care to their own communities for years to come,” she stated.

Also attending were the Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, along with other officials and medical personnel.

LAMAT missions form part of a broader health security cooperation initiative led by Air Forces Southern (AFSOUTH), integrating US military medical services with host nation providers like Guyana.