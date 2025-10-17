Guyana weighs maritime emissions pact amid calls for fairness to developing nations

As Caribbean nations prepare to sign onto a global agreement aimed at cutting carbon emissions from ships, Guyana is taking a cautious stance, with Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo saying the country has yet to decide whether it will endorse the plan.

The proposed framework — the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) Net-Zero Shipping Framework (NZF) — seeks to bring international shipping in line with the 2050 net-zero goal by targeting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from large oceangoing vessels.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo

The framework applies to ships over 5,000 gross tonnage, which account for over 85 per cent of global shipping emissions. Vessels with higher fuel intensity would face financial penalties, while cleaner operators would be rewarded.

Some Caribbean nations have raised concerns that the framework could drive up shipping costs — a critical issue for small island economies dependent on maritime trade.

When asked whether Guyana would sign on, Vice President Jagdeo said, “I don’t know what stage it is in CARICOM. I’ve not followed that, but we would have, at some stage, we have to examine emissions from vessels coming in, into our region.”

He acknowledged the growing global momentum to decarbonise the shipping industry but questioned the fairness of such measures for developing countries.

“Globally, there’s a move to reduce the carbon emission from these vessels. My point is, the whole world is retreating, retreating from their obligations under the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) process,” Jagdeo said.

Citing what he described as double standards by wealthier nations, Jagdeo added, “The United States of America has made it clear they don’t believe in the agreement. This is one of the biggest emitters on a per capita basis in the world. If the United States of America and many developed countries are now going to cut their emissions, why should the developing world that produces a fraction of the global emission be running behind all of these initiatives right now in the world?”

A ship on Guyana’s waters

The vice president suggested that drastic emission cuts by countries like Guyana would have a negligible global impact.

“If we stop emitting zero, we turn off all of our lights and shut down all of our cars and everything else, and we stop Exxon, we’re not producing, we will not save the world — 0.2% of 0.2 of 1% of global emission,” he said.

Jagdeo said that while Guyana supports “common-sensical” approaches to environmental policy, he remains sceptical of frameworks that lack clear enforcement.

“People sometimes sign on to these things and then later there’s no enforcement mechanism. So, if a ship comes in now and they reach their emission level, how would it be measured, and what would be the penalty, and which port? Who will collect levy their payments, who will collect the fine?” he asked.

The vice president also noted that he had not been closely involved in the discussions at the CARICOM level, saying, “To be frank with you, I have not been engaging these matters at even CARICOM level. So, it comes to me occasionally, but I have a different perspective on some of these matters.”