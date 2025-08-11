Guyana welcomes Venezuela rejoining border case

The International Court of Justice has notified the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, today, August 11, 2025, filed its Rejoinder in the case concerning the Arbitral Award of 3 October 1899, within the time-limit fixed by the Court in its Order of 14 June 2024.

This Rejoinder is in response to Guyana’s Reply, filed in December 2024, and constitutes the final written pleading in the case.

In accordance with its standard procedures, the Court, upon returning from its summer recess, will schedule oral hearings on the merits of the case, to be followed by its deliberations and the issuance of its final Judgment, which will be binding on the parties under international law.

Guyana welcomes the filing of the Rejoinder by Venezuela, which ensures that the Court will have before it all the factual and legal arguments of both Parties when it issues its final Judgment, rendering it fully authoritative and incontestable.

Guyana remains steadfastly committed to the peaceful resolution of this controversy in accordance with international law by the ICJ – the world’s highest and most respected judicial authority