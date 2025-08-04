Guyana’s air traffic, connectivity on the rise

Guyana has recorded a substantial increase in passenger traffic over the past five years, a feat driven by targeted investments and strategic initiatives of the PPP/C government.

According to a recent report from the Ministry of Public Works, international passenger movements at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) and the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA) rose from 205,297 in 2020 to 938,715 in 2024.

This represents a staggering 375 per cent increase in just four years, a recovery and expansion set to exceed one million passengers in 2025, far exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Passengers arriving at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) during September 2018

This growth is fuelled by the government’s successful efforts to attract new international carriers and expand global connections.

Beginning in 2020, to date, Guyana has signed air services agreements with Suriname, Colombia, the Netherlands, India, China, Saudi Arabia, the Dominican Republic, Latvia, South Korea, and the Bahamas.

Additionally, Memoranda of Understanding for technical cooperation were signed with Rwanda and Brazil.

The inaugural interCaribbean flight lands at the CJIA

These agreements create a legal basis for better connectivity and enhance aviation relationships.

Over the last five years, the following airlines have launched, or are set to launch operations in Guyana:

JetBlue (December 2020)

Intercaribbean (December 2021)

Fly Allways (July 2022)

British Airways (March 2023)

Sky High Aviation Services Dominicana S.A (February 2024)

United Airlines (April 2024)

LIAT 2020 (November 2024)

Avianca Airlines (December 2024)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (June 2025)

Air Transat (Coming Soon in December 2025)

Air Navigation Services have also seen increased demand.

In 2024, 86,319 aircraft were guided within the Georgetown Flight Information Region (FIR).

This is up from 68,937 aircraft in 2021, representing a 25 per cent increase in aircraft movement for the period 2021 to 2024.

This upward trend signals a steady return to pre-COVID-19 operational levels.

Meanwhile, several new aircrafts have been added to Guyana’s domestic fleet between 2020 and 2025.

New Technam aircraft

Operators such as Roraima Airways, Trans Guyana Airways, Xen Aviation, Jags Aviation, Air Services Limited, AG Air, the Guyana Defence Force, Sheriff General Hospital, and Peter Lewis have all imported aircraft, many of which were purchased brand-new directly from the factory.

New aircraft types introduced include the Bell 505, Tecnam P2012, and Hindustan 228, marking a continued upgrade in Guyana’s aviation capacity and technological advancement.

The developments highlight the government’s plan for the aviation sector, making Guyana a regional centre for air travel and commerce.