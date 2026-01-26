Guyana’s economy grew by 19.3 per cent in 2025

Despite global financial crises, Guyana continued to record extraordinary economic growth due to the strategic policies of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration.

In the year 2025, Guyana’s overall economy (real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 19.3 per cent, while the non-oil economy expanded by 14.3 per cent.

Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is an inflation-adjusted measure that reflects the value of all goods and services produced by an economy each year.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh

This was revealed by the Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni, during his presentation of the government’s first budget since its re-election to office, themed “Putting People First.”

“Guyana’s sustained strong economic performance comes against the backdrop of a global economy that is best characterised by uneven growth and an uncertain outlook,” Dr Singh said.

The development of the non-oil economy was driven mainly by the agriculture, mining and construction services sector, Minister Singh said. Meanwhile, the overall economic growth was driven by the rapid expansion of the oil and gas industry.

Minister Singh shared that last year, the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors grew by 11.5 per cent, with all sub-sectors showing increases.

See breakdown of economic growth across the various sectors:

Minister Singh is presenting the much-anticipated fiscal plan at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

We will continue to bring you more information as the presentation unfolds.