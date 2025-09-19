Guyana’s finest Elisabeth Harper remembered by Pres. Ali

President Ali pays tribute to the late diplomat Elisabeth Harper

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday extended heartfelt condolences to Ambassador Elisabeth Anne Harper, A.A., and described her passing as a profound loss to Guyana and the wider Caribbean.

President Ali paid homage to her life and work during a homegoing ceremony at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Liliendaal, which was attended by several government officials, diplomats and members of the public service, all gathered to pay their respects.

Ambassador Harper last served as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Reflecting on her legacy, President Ali stated that “Liz”, as she was called, embodied the principle that the effectiveness of diplomacy depends as much on the personal qualities of the diplomat as on the policies they serve.

“I join all those who have spoken before in expressing on behalf of the government and people of Guyana…Guyana has lost its finest foreign service official ever, and I have lost a friend and someone whom I have had the highest respect and regards,” the president expressed.

He stated that she rose from entry-level to the pinnacle of the foreign service on merit alone, as he praised her technical expertise, meticulous drafting of international resolutions, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding Guyana’s national interests.

The president further highlighted her behind-the-scenes contributions, noting that while ministers often represented the country publicly, Harper ensured “the machinery ran smoothly and with precision” in advancing Guyana’s positions.

Her role extended beyond Guyana to the regional stage, he added, noting that she was deeply committed to Caribbean integration, earning the respect of regional leaders, who even declined lucrative offers abroad in favour of serving Guyana.

The president recounted the late-night CARICOM meetings where she worked tirelessly into the early morning, her love of cricket, and her ability to calm tense moments with quiet reassurance.

Guyana pays tribute to late diplomat Elisabeth Harper

“Her word could be trusted, her honesty relied upon, and her integrity was peerless. Liz was proof that excellence and effort are the surest passports to success,” he said.

Despite her heavy workload, Harper will be remembered as hands-on and approachable, never hesitating to take on tasks directly and always making time for others. Her career, the president said, stands as a lasting example of selfless public service and devotion to country.

“She knew when to press an issue and when to buy her time for the right opportunity…She understood the changing dynamics in the world, but more importantly, she was strong in her views that our values must remain the same, but the method through which we approach the issues should be flexible,” the president stated.