Guyana’s labour force boosted with 45 heavy-duty equipment operators

Guyana’s labour force has received a significant boost with 45 individuals now certified as heavy-duty equipment operators (HDEO), thanks to the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

The graduation ceremony took place at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) on Woolford Avenue, Georgetown, on Friday.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton addresses the graduates at the graduation ceremony

The training programme, which began in January and concluded in July at GITC, marks the first batch of HDEO graduates for 2024.

A graduate of Kitty, Jonathan Garnett, highlighted how the programme has enriched his skill set and prospects.

Now licensed, Garnett looks forward to employment opportunities in the field and plans to pursue online courses offered through a collaboration between Coursera and the Ministry of Labour.

Another graduate from La Parfaite Harmonie, Remona Williams, emphasised her journey of breaking traditional gender norms in pursuing typically male-dominated programmes.

She expressed her initial fears and eventual triumph over mastering equipment operation, attributing her success to supportive mentors.

She further stated, “It is an overwhelming feeling because at first when I started, I was scared of getting onto the machine and doing the basic stuff. Now, I was able to overcome that feeling…And they cannot get me out of the machine.”

A graduate receives her certificate Graduate, Jonathan Garnett Graduate, Robert Cave Graduate, Remona Williams Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton along with other officials and the graduates

John Bowen from Plaisance, praised the government’s initiative, highlighting its transformative impact on livelihoods.

“Now that I am certified, I am going to push myself more to be employed in a company that has benefits. I am encouraging others out there who are not in a job or have the time, to come and grab the opportunity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Robert Cave from Kitty acknowledged the programme’s long-term benefits for his family and said he intends to explore other BIT training programmes.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton commended the graduates for overcoming challenges and contributing to Guyana’s development. Special recognition was given to women for excelling in a traditionally male-dominated field.

The labour minister revealed that the programme stemmed from a community walkabout in Kitty initiated by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Graduates were also encouraged to utilise services provided by the Central Manpower and Recruitment Agency (CRMA).

BIT remains committed to providing opportunities to upskill persons through the provision of training programmes countrywide.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Maughn; Technical Officer, Rohan Bishop and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

