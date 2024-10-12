Guyana’s ‘situation room’ to chart a new course in agricultural activity

– real-time data will be provided

The government has taken a bold step to integrate innovative technology into the agriculture sector and boost food productivity.

To accomplish that, a ‘situation room’ will soon be established and will function as a centralized command centre to monitor data pertaining to all agricultural activity in real-time, both locally and regionally.

The announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, at the recent launch of the Agriculture Information System (AIS) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“We will have real-time data generated for places anywhere in the Caribbean. We are hoping that the situation room will help us to have data that will be accurate for us to help [other] countries in the Caribbean,” he explained.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha addressing the launch of the Agriculture Information System on Monday

With this data centre, Guyana and other countries will be able to foresee challenges, respond to crises as they arise, and implement proactive measures to mitigate against threats to the sector.

Through this innovative project, farmers will receive additional support by gaining direct access to extension officers who can address their concerns in real time.

The agriculture minister added, “As we look to the future, I am filled with optimism for the continued growth of Guyana’s agriculture sector…This is only part of the developmental process.”

He emphasised that the government is committed to investing in infrastructure, expanding the use of technology, and strengthening partnerships with both local and international stakeholders to ensure continued progress and adaptation to evolving trends.

As part of these efforts, the government is currently undertaking several developmental projects across the country to strengthen its position as the leading food exporter in the region.

Among these initiatives are the construction of a modern abattoir and a regional food hub. The Food Safety Laboratory will also be commissioned shortly and will integrate all agencies under the Guyana Food Safety Authority.

These programmes and policies are part of Guyana’s efforts to achieve food security while reducing the region’s US$6 billion food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

