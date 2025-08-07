Guyanese are exempted from paying US$15,000 bond

Guyanese applying for a US business or tourism visa are exempted from the newly introduced US$15,000 bond, said US Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot on Wednesday.

“Guyana is not included in that list [and] it does not apply to Guyanese citizens applying for a visa,” the ambassador told reporters.

Following the US State Department’s recent announcement, citizens from certain countries will soon be mandated to pay bonds of up to US$15,000 to enter the United States.

It targets travellers with historically higher rates of visa overstays, according to the department’s temporary final rule published on August 5 in the Federal Register. However, if visitors comply with the terms of the bond, the amount will be refunded.

A recent report made by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that in 2023, 3,186 Guyanese who entered the country on non-immigrant B1 and B2 visas remained in the US beyond their authorised stay, with an overstay rate of 5.59 per cent.

“Guyana’s overstay rate is not very high… in my opinion, it’s not problematic in that sense. So, at this moment, Guyana is not included in that list, and obviously, anything could change, but I would be very surprised [if it changes],” the US diplomat stated.

This exemption comes as Guyana’s fast growth is prompting many Guyanese and international visitors to seek new opportunities at home.

The country’s economic boom, fueled by oil production and supported by strong growth in other sectors, is making Guyana an attractive destination for investment, business, and tourism.

Guyana has numerous tourist sights, and a recent European study of 186 countries found Guyana to be the only country that has achieved full self-sufficiency in food production.