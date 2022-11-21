Guyanese artistes elated at the President’s announcement

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday announced a $6.9 million dollars endowment that will double the pay for local artistes who performed at this year’s Cricket Carnival ‘One Guyana’ Concert among other events.

This announcement was made on Monday during an engagement with local artistes at the State House.

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Guyanese Artistes at State House

This forms part of the government’s continued efforts that will support and expand opportunities that will promote and invest in Guyana’s budding entertainment industry.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with a few local artistes who expressed gratitude and excitement at the current trajectory of Guyana’s entertainment sector, guided by the PPP/C administration.

“This year has been exceptionally different…it was truly exciting and great” … said Michelle “Big Red” King.

Melissa Roberts better known as “Vanilla” said, “I like the fact that the president is supportive…and I’m looking forward to what he has in store”.

Popular know household artiste, Roger Hinds also said that “So far, what he [the president] has done for the artistes…I think it is a great initiative.”

President Ali also shared at the gathering that the government is going to invest in facilities ensuring that infrastructure is built that will continuously give the opportunity to the artistes on a national stage.

Another artiste, Seon King-Shakti Strings Band shared with the Department of Public Information (DPI) that “We have a lot of talent down here…we will just do our thing.”

Meanwhile, Winston Cesar’s response echoed that of his fellow artistes at the event “I applaud the president. I think he’s very social…the support is necessary…”

In addition, Bunty Singh an artiste present at today’s gathering expressed happiness at the president’s announcement “It’s a great opportunity…we’re just happy about it”.

Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport

Moreover, in his remarks at the gathering, Minister of Culture Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson iterated the importance of the government initiative led by his excellency.

“This is important because we want to see you succeed… the initiative to create the platform for the success of our artistes has been that of President Ali. Who also instructed that revenue received from (Cricket Carnival One Guyana Concert) which is the largest crowd for any sole Guyanese event we have ever had in this country…” the minister said.

Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce

Further, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond told the artiste present that “you have done Guyana proud and you our artiste a compelling tourism product…”

Also present at today’s announcement and meeting with artistes was the Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

