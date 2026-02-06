Guyanese deserve this budget – MP Ramsaroop

Member of Parliament Pater Ramsaroop told the National Assembly on Thursday that he supports the 2026 National Budget because it reflects the priorities and needs of Guyanese.

During his contribution to the budget debates, MP Ramsaroop said the focus of the budget extends beyond financial handouts, emphasising long-term development that improves the quality of life for all Guyanese.

“Our people of this country deserve this budget,” Ramsaroop stated, while highlighting significant investments in key sectors, including health, education and social services.

Peter Ramsaroop MP

“Dr Anthony is building hospitals across this country, and that is what our people have asked for. Whether it’s $10,000 more in the threshold, whether it’s money for the pensioners, it is not all about the giveaways, ” he stated.

Ramsaroop also referenced infrastructure upgrades, noting that communities such as Victory Valley in Region 10 have seen significant improvements under the current administration.

He also highlighted the transformation in Kwakwani, where residents now benefit from paved roads and improved connectivity, with the airport expected to reopen shortly.

On the issue of education and skills development, Ramsaroop said initiatives such as free university education and technical training programmes are equipping citizens with skills to participate meaningfully in the economy.

He pointed to training opportunities in areas related to trades – welding, heavy-duty equipment operation, hospitality and in the oil and gas sector – describing them as critical to national development.

Ramsaroop also spoke about Guyana’s growing international engagement, citing strengthened bilateral relations and private-sector collaboration, including a recent agreement involving Guyana and Belize in the refined sugar industry.

He said that investor confidence remains strong, with growing interest from both foreign investors and Guyanese living abroad.

“When you look at investments that have come into this country, investments in the private sector, Guyana has delivered,” he stated, adding that “When there’s confidence in our economy, our country gets better, people get better, that means we have delivered as a government for our people.”

He underscored the role of the oil and gas sector in supporting the non-oil economy, noting that the construction of a 300-megawatt power plant will create opportunities for local producers to expand their operations.

MP Ramsaroop said measures such as tax exemptions on education, healthcare, agriculture and agro-processing are laying the groundwork for increased manufacturing and private-sector growth.

It is on this basis that the MP described the 2026 Budget as one that places people first.