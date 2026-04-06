Guyana, Brazil deepen agricultural cooperation amid major infrastructure push

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha recently engaged a high-level team of Brazilian investors to explore large-scale agricultural opportunities.

The engagement forms part of a broader national strategy to expand production, attract foreign investment, and enhance Guyana’s contribution to regional food security.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, at the engagement with Brazilian investors.

Minister Mustapha underscored the government’s readiness to facilitate investments across key agricultural areas, noting that Guyana’s vast lands and supportive policy environment position the country as an attractive destination for strategic partnerships.

He highlighted opportunities for collaboration between international investors and local farmers to accelerate productivity and scale up agro-industrial development.

This growing interest from Brazil comes at a time when Guyana is undertaking major transformational projects designed to strengthen cross-border trade and agricultural expansion.

Completed 100 km stretch of the Linden to Mabura Hill corridor

Central to this vision is the ongoing development of the Linden to Lethem corridor, which will create a direct land link between Guyana and northern Brazil.

The upgraded roadway is expected to significantly reduce transportation time and costs, opening a vital trade route that connects Brazilian markets to Guyana’s ports and, by extension, the Caribbean and North America.

Complementing this corridor is the development of a modern port facility at Parika, which will play a critical role in agro-export expansion.

The new port is being designed with integrated cold storage, packaging, and agro-processing facilities, enabling farmers to preserve produce, reduce post-harvest losses, and access regional and international markets more efficiently.

Visual representation of the Parika Port Facility

These initiatives aim to fully unlock the economic potential between Guyana and Brazil, particularly in the State of Roraima, where agricultural production continues to expand rapidly.

With strategic infrastructure, strong political will, and growing investor confidence, Guyana is positioning itself as a key gateway linking South America to Caribbean markets, creating new opportunities for farmers, investors, and regional partners alike.