Guyanese excited to celebrate Phagwah 2023

Phagwah, also known as Holi, is a Hindu festival that is widely celebrated in Guyana. It is a time when people of all ages come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and to welcome the arrival of spring.

Phagwah is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which falls in late February or early March. In 2023, Phagwah will be celebrated on March 7 in Guyana.

Citizen purchasing water gun for Phagwah celebration

The festival is marked by the throwing of coloured powder and water, which symbolises the victory of good over evil and the coming of spring. People also sing and dance to traditional songs, and enjoy traditional foods and drinks.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) took to the streets of Georgetown where we spoke to Guyanese who shared their excitement for the highly-anticipated celebration.

Lashon Roberts

Lashon Roberts said, “I am actually excited cause just the general thought of just soaking people. I am actually excited for the holiday. Don’t frighten to soak your family, just soak them, them gon vex but have your fun. You only live once.”

Shawn Baksh encouraged people to have clean fun while maintaining safety on the roadways.

Shawn Baksh

“The multicultural [aspect] of everybody coming together celebrating as one, it’s awesome. Just come out and enjoy yourself, play Phagwah clean, have fun and avoid drinking and driving,” he urged.

Jackie Brown shared, “Well, I does go to the stadium even if not to sell or to be in it, it does be a joyful thing for me because I got a son you can’t tell he we not going to the stadium he does get vex. Seeing that how the country is going now ‘One Guyana’, I think everybody should come out and enjoy their self,” she expressed.

Jackie Brown

“Actually, while it was two years with Covid and stuff we were still celebrating indoors and very excited now that I can be around my family, extended family and my friends around the village. I want to wish the entire Guyana, government and everyone a happy Holi and good wishes of the almighty,” Satesh Rajpad shared.

Phagwah is not just a celebration of colour and joy, but it is also a time for reflection and renewal. It is a time to forgive and forget, to mend broken relationships, and to start anew.

Satesh Rajpad

It is a time to put aside differences and embrace the joy and colour of the season. As we celebrate Phagwah in 2023, the government is encouraging people to acknowledge the true spirit of the festival and use it as an opportunity to spread love, peace, and happiness to all.

