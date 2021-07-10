Guyanese families to benefit from $3.2B in Govt’s Because We Care Cash Grant programme

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education will commence the handing over of the “Because We Care” Cash Grant and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant to children in the public school system on July 15, 2021. The Because We Care Grant is valued at $15,000 this year and the School Uniform and Supplies Grant is valued at $4,000, giving a total of $19,000 for each child in the public education system.

Approximately 172,000 students will benefit from this programme giving a total of $3.2B going towards children and families across Guyana. Unlike last year, the School Uniform and Supplies Grant will not be given in the form of a voucher but rather as cash.

The schedule for distribution will be posted on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page, the Ministry’s website and in the Sunday, July 11, 2021 and later editions of the daily newspapers. Parents or guardians of children in the public school system from nursery to secondary level are to visit the respective schools on the scheduled date to uplift the grant. If a parent or guardian fails to uplift the grant on the scheduled date, they will be allowed to do so at a later date at the Department of Education for that Region or Education District.

This later date will be announced at the appropriate time but will be after the entire exercise is concluded so parents are encouraged to make every effort to attend on the scheduled dates.

Parents or guardians are asked to walk with a valid form of identification when going to uplift the grant. The acceptable forms of identification are the National Identification Card, Driver’s License or Passport. Persons who do not possess any of these documents can still uplift the grant but their relationship with the child must be confirmed by a senior official in the community or the school’s Headteacher.

The Ministry of Education aims to serve each child before September 2021. This initiative of the Government of Guyana is to provide assistance to families so that they can provide the necessary resources to their children so that they can not only remain in school but to also excel in their studies.

The Government of Guyana has committed to increasing the Because We Care Cash Grant incrementally each year until it reaches $50,000. The School Uniform and Supplies Grant was increased last year from $2000 to $4000, representing a 100% increase.

We encourage all parents and guardians to uplift the grants and use it in the best interest of their children as we work together to give those who will be the leaders of tomorrow the opportunity to be the best that they can be.