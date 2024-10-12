Guyanese grateful for $200,000 one-off cash grant

The government’s announcement of a $200,000 one-off cash grant for every Guyanese household was greeted with enthusiasm and gratitude from citizens who said it will provide relief amid rising cost of living.

The grant was announced by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Thursday at a special session of the National Assembly. He said the cash grant is intended to support families nationwide.

Following the announcement on Thursday, the Department of Public Information (DPI) engaged citizens on the streets of Georgetown to gather their feedback.

Many expressed their deep appreciation to the government for introducing further cost-of-living relief measures.

Colin McCalmont described the grant as a “blessing” for many, especially with the Christmas season approaching.

“I think it’s good the president is doing something like that especially how this year has been for a lot of Guyanese with the rising cost of groceries. People will get to pay their bills and put food on their table,” he told DPI.

Colin McCalmont

Another citizen, Fantasia Prass, noted that the grant will ease the financial strain on many families.

“It is something great because a lot of people will benefit from it. There are people with children who need the money,” Prass said.

Young Fantasia Prass speaks about her thoughts on the $200,000 one-off cash grant

Samuel Alguram said the grant will not only provide relief, but will complement the existing ‘Because We Care’ cash grant for children.

“It is a very good thing what the president is doing for the people. It will ease the burden on the poorer class of people. As a father of two kids, this money will help me to afford my children’s schooling and their other necessities,” the father noted.

Padmini Manpersaud, a single parent, also expressed her gratitude for the one-off cash grant, emphasising its impact on families like hers.

“For me, I am happy to hear this good news. As a single parent the $200,000 is going to do me great. Not only me, but other parents like myself and those in other situations will also benefit from it,” the mother highlighted.

Padmini Manpersaud expresses her gratitude to the government for the money

The $200,000 grant will inject $60 billion of new disposable income into Guyanese households nationwide. It forms part of the government’s measures to improve the quality of life for citizens. The distribution of the grant is expected to commence shortly.

