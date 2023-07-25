Guyanese student studying in India under ICCR Scholarship selected for fully funded forum in Saudi Arabia

Guyanese student, Mr. Tejyas Dasa Singh, studying in India at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) in Mumbai under the ICCR (Indian Council for Cultural Relations) Scholarship for his masters in Engineering Degree, has been selected for a fully-funded UNESCO World Heritage Young Professionals Forum to be hosted by the Ministry of Culture in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between September 2nd to 13th, 2023.

Mr. Singh, a M. Tech student has been working for the last year on heritage conservation and preservation via consolidative treatments, compatibility and performance of these treatments on various types of heritage construction materials such as fired clay brick and stone samples.

Tejyas Singh with his IIT Bombay supervisor

His work could guide decision makers in charge of preserving structures, more so heritage structures, and those who wish to use consolidants to make proper selection of consolidative treatments based on the severity of deterioration, property of the materials, and what is required.

In June, 2023 Mr. Singh’s paper, currently under review with a reputable journal, was recognised and accepted by the IABSE International Conference in New Delhi for a presentation, in September, 2023. Now it has been selected for the UNESCO Forum. Mr. Singh has conveyed that he will be proudly representing Guyana at the forum and will be giving a presentation on Guyana’s own local natural heritage: the Kaieteur National Park, which he believes deserves to be a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the future.

During a telephone interaction with the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K.J Srinivasa, he expressed gratitude to the High Commission, IIT Bombay and ICCR for the opportunity to study and conduct research at one of the world’s most prestigious institutions and for the recognition of his achievement by IIT Bombay and the UNESCO Forum.

High Commissioner Srinivasa congratulated Mr. Singh and urged him to keep the Guyana flag flying high and also to represent the land of his ancestors- India at the Forum.

