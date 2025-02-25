Guyanese urged to embrace love, unity and togetherness

– ‘Reject those who use racism’ as Guyana celebrates 55th Republic Anniversary – Mc Coy

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy has underscored that Guyana’s development will be further advanced if Guyanese reject division and embrace every opportunity to work together for national progress.

The minister was at the time delivering remarks at the Flag Raising Ceremony in Observance of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary, hosted by the Region Four Regional Democratic Council on Friday.

He said that the Republic Anniversary is a powerful reminder of the country’s strides and the resilience that has propelled this progress.

“Our foreparents, with their unwavering determination…laid the foundation upon which we stand today. All of us. And we owe it to them to protect and to build upon their legacy,” he emphasised.

The minister said that these foreparents fought for a future where every citizen, regardless of race, class, creed or religion has the right to shape their destiny.

He said Guyanese can rest assured that they are consistently supported by a government that does not shy away from challenges. According to the minister, the PPP/C government advances with conviction towards a future of prosperity for all.

“When we talk about progress we’re speaking about real, tangible measurable advancements that are improving the lives of people every day,” he added.

Despite the strides made in this regard, the minister called out the efforts of detractors to sow seeds of division and conflict. Underlining the responsibility of every Guyanese to play their part in upholding democracy, he urged them to reject the advances of those who seek to oppose democracy.

“Today, in our midst across this country there are many persons who operated and in fact authored the scripts for the undemocratic rule for elections rigging and the subversion of our democracy present themselves in a repackaged form and would give the impression that they are the saviours of democracies,” he said.

He referred to a recent attempt by the opposition to kerfuffle the cash grant distribution process. It was recently revealed that an opposition member of parliament resorted to recruiting individuals to attend the Mocha, East Bank Demerara distribution centre with the sole purpose of creating disorder and disrupting the proceedings.

Further, he called out the efforts of operatives who use social media to spread hate and racism, especially about persons exercising their democratic right to align with political parties of their choice.

In this regard he reminded those present that they do not need to seek anyone’s approval to exercise this democratic right.

The minister stressed that all Guyanese must possess a strong trait of nationalism and patriotism that compels them to work for the development of the country. He urged those in attendance to seize every opportunity to be their brother’s keeper, treating fellow Guyanese with love and respect.

“We must continue to reject that those that use racism as a tool. It has no place in our society today. We must always be prepared to stand for these principles of democracy, unity, togetherness,” he pressed.

The minister said that initiatives like the $100,000 cash grant are crafted with the aim of driving people-centred development. He outlined similar programmes like the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), the abolition of University of Guyana tuition fees and the removal of significant taxes and fees demonstrate the administration’s dedication to ensuring all Guyanese benefit from the country’s economic successes.

“We bear witness to the massive transformation of our communities, the expansion of opportunities and the empowerment of our people. We can proudly say with a collective voice that we have done well together as a people, that we are still doing well. And that we will continue to do well because our government, your government, is one that does not stand still. We don’t run from challenges. We face challenges,” he said.

