Statement by the East Bank/Soesdyke Linden Highway Cash Grant Organizing Committee

The East Bank of Demerara coordinating team for the Government of Guyana $100,000 cash grant distribution categorically rejects the blatant attempts by APNU+AFC MP Nima Flue-Bess to disrupt the cheque distribution process at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Her reckless and misleading claims are nothing more than a desperate attempt to stir confusion, incite division, and disrupt an initiative that has been welcomed by thousands of Guyanese.

Contrary to Flue-Bess’ false assertion that only one desk was assigned to serve residents of Mocha, four desks with 11 staff have been established to facilitate the seamless and efficient distribution of the cash grant. The government has taken all necessary measures to ensure a smooth, transparent, and equitable process in every community, including Mocha.

It is also deeply troubling that Flue-Bess orchestrated an attempt to derail the process by recruiting individuals to attend the distribution centre with the sole purpose of creating disorder and disrupting the proceedings. When those efforts failed, she planted two individuals to instigate a physical altercation on Thursday, further escalating tensions in an attempt to tarnish the process.

It is also deeply regrettable that Flue-Bess and the APNU+AFC have resorted to dog-whistle politics, attempting to inject race into the distribution process by drawing baseless comparisons between how different communities access the cash grant.

This type of political gamesmanship by the APNU+AFC, aimed at frustrating beneficiaries and creating an illusion of chaos, is both irresponsible and disgraceful.

Despite these underhanded tactics, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that every eligible and registered individual receives their cash grant.

A structured system is in place to prioritize the elderly, persons with disabilities, and parents with infants, ensuring that the most vulnerable members of the community are served with efficiency and dignity.

To date, over 600,000 Guyanese have registered for the cash grant and some 250,000 have uplifted their cheques trouble-free.

The $100,000 cash grant initiative will realise a further $60 billion in disposable income for Guyanese.

We remind all residents that every single person who is registered for the grant will receive their payment, and the distribution will not end until this commitment is fully honored.

The government continues to execute this initiative fairly, transparently, and without discrimination, ensuring that support reaches those who need it most.

We strongly urge residents to ignore politically motivated misinformation and instead focus on the facts.

We also call on Nima Flue-Bess and her associates to cease their attempts to sow division and confusion for their own political gain at the expense of the people. The government remains undeterred and will continue delivering for all Guyanese.

