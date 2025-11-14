GuyExpo opens in grand style

–13 companies honoured for 30 years of resilience, loyalty and contributions

Guyana’s premier trade and investment exposition (GuyExpo 2025) opened in grand style at the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, Georgetown, offering both local and international visitors an authentic Guyanese experience.

Dubbed the largest exposition since its inception thirty years ago, GuyExpo 25 is being celebrated under the theme “Transformation through Entrepreneurship and Innovation.”

From cultural dances to soca performances, the evening reflected the true spirit of Guyana. In addition to performances, the evening featured remarks from private-sector leaders and senior government officials.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was the recognition of 13 long-standing exhibitors who have participated in the event since the inaugural event.

They were honoured for their resilience, loyalty, and contribution to Guyana’s business ecosystem.

The recognition underscored the event’s long-standing partnership with the private sector and the pivotal role these businesses have played in sustaining GuyExpo’s growth from its inception.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who was also the minister in an earlier PPP/C administration, along with the new Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, presented awards to the representatives of the celebrated companies.

President Ali and Minister Susan Rodrigues with representatives of the recognised companies, at the opening of GuyExpo 2025

The companies celebrated are: Ansa McAL Distribution, Brass Aluminium & Cast-Iron Foundry Limited, Banks DIH, Comfort Sleep Inc, Fibre Tech and Industrial Plastics, Guyana Office for Investment, Global Technology Inc, Heart Core Art and Craft, New GPC Inc, Sterling Products Limited, Seeram Jewellery and Twin Manufacturing Chemists

By honouring its longest-serving partners, GuyExpo 2025 opened on a note of pride and continuity, highlighting both the legacy of the event and its forward momentum as Guyana accelerates into a new era of economic transformation.

From November 13 to 16, local companies will proudly display their products across 300 booths as the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce promotes the local manufacturing industry.

“My friends, Expo 2025 is about our people. It’s about our culture, it’s about our innovation, it’s about our future, it’s about our connectivity, it’s about networking, it’s about belief, it’s about content, it is about One Guyana,” President Ali declared, urging Guyanese to embrace the future and build a Guyana that is strong and resilient.

President Ali addressing the massive gathering at the opening of GuyExpo 2025

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Hon. Mark Phillips, several Cabinet Ministers, government officials and members of the diplomatic corps were in attendance for the ceremony.