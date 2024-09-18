GUYSUCO blasts Vinceroy Jordan fake claims

The Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GuySuCo) has read the statements made by Member of Parliament, Vinceroy Jordan in the Monday, September 16, 2024 edition of the Stabroek News.

GuySuCo deemed the article as a reckless exaggeration, full of misinformation, and devoid of facts, clearly indicating an attempt to score political points/mileage.

The question of corruption in GuySuCo as stated by Mr. Jordan is purely nonsensical. Let it be known that GuySuCo is on record to be a Corporation that is financially audited by the Auditor General Office and has completed its last financial audit for the year 2022 and is currently working on the year 2023.

Such statement of corruption therefore is mischievous to say the least. Mr. Jordon should therefore desist from making statements of this nature when he is clearly devoid of the facts and figures.

The following are responses to the questions posed by Vinceroy Jordan, Member of Parliament:

Albion Estate’s Power Plant

Yes! An investigation/enquiry was conducted by the Guyana Fire Service and a report was submitted to GuySuCo. The estimated cost submitted by the Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture, of 600 million Guyana dollars is an accurate representation based upon the engineering estimates; it must be noted that there are two outstanding items in that of Power Generator Sets and Transformers, both of which are in the procurement process, which GuySuCo always follow the standard operating procedure on procurement.

Mr. Jordan needs to be informed that remedial works conducted on the power plant resulted in the factory being in full production mode for the second crop of 2024.

Missing sugar at Rose Hall

Mr. Jordan also spoke of missing sugar at Rose Hall. The Corporation is tired of his false claim, specifically since there was no issue of missing sugar. However, what had occurred was a major breach in the standard operating procedure for sugar declaration (over a period of time), which resulted in an over declaration. This was deemed as a serious misconduct, which led to the dismissal of the Production Manager and the Head Laboratory Technician.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

