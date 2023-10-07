GWI: Contactors will be billed for damaging water infrastructure

Contractors who damage water infrastructure will have to foot the repairs bill, said GWI Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh, as he appealed to residents to promptly report these incidents.

“We also have the issue where contractors are damaging our infrastructure in many areas where roads are being built and drainage and irrigation works are being done. These have affected our water supply, and in many instances, the contractors cannot be found. We are taking a very strong view on this matter, and all necessary action will be taken to ensure these incidents are minimised,” he said.

Speaking at a press briefing at GWI’s headquarters at Shelterbelt, Georgetown, Mr Baksh said the utility is working closely with the Ministry of Public Works, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (NDIA) to minimise, if not eliminate this problem which has been causing hardship to residents.

Major damage to water infrastructure, aside from disruption and putting residents at grave inconveniences, requires time and money to fix and places undue strain on GWI’s resources.

GWI workers, one week ago, had to work ‘around the clock’ to fix a main on Aubey Barker Road that was damaged by a contactor

In cases where damage has occurred, reports should be made promptly to GWI’s Call Centre on telephone number 227-8701 to minimise on wastage and reduced level of service at the earliest.

GWI has already commenced billing contractors for damaging public water infrastructure.

Prompt reporting of damage to public water infrastructure cannot be overemphasised in light of the current El Nino condition being felt on the coastland, and more particularly the hinterland regions.

“We want to appeal to residents to be more prudent and cautious in the use of water during this period so that everyone enjoys an adequate level of service,” Mr Baksh said.

GWI is working closely with the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and other agencies in monitoring the extreme dry weather and visits have been made to all the regions to get a firsthand look at the situation on the ground.

The utility has also been working to improve the response time to residents’ complaints.

“We have also read the riot act to managers, supervisors, and staff to ensure they response promptly to complaints from residents, not only with regards to water supply but other areas of concern,” Baksh noted.

