GWI promoting healthy lifestyles as it celebrates 21st anniversary

The government recognises that a healthy nation leads to an improved level of productivity, which helps in the advancement of any organisation and the country at large.

Heavy investments are being made into health infrastructure, better access to health services, potable water, as well as health and safety in the working environment.

To celebrate its 21st anniversary, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) hosted a health fair and blood drive to promote the importance of health and well-being for its staff and customers.

Services being offered include blood pressure testing, blood sugar testing, dental examination, physiotherapy, immunisation, pharmaceutical, and paediatric services, among others.

The ceremony was hosted at GWI’s corporate office, Vlissingen Road, Georgetown on Monday.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle including maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, coping and controlling stress, and sleeping properly.

“If you are able to do these things together, then, it helps you to stay healthier. One of the most important things of staying healthy, you have to do is to stay connected…to people and family. Today, the goal is not just to live longer but to live healthier longer…We have a lot of synergies and I think we need to work more closely together to see how we can improve the health of our population,” Dr Anthony emphasised.

The health minister noted that everyone should adopt a lifestyle of health and wellness which can prevent chronic non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

He also lauded GWI’s goal to attain 90 per cent water coverage by 2025 and alluded to the heavy investments by the government to provide clean and safe water nationwide.

“Water plays a very important role in making sure that people are healthy. The water coming out of the tap is very good and we should start using more of that,” the minister underscored.

Meanwhile, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shaik Baksh emphasised that GWI will continue in its efforts to ensure that its employees are safe and healthy.

“The focus of this year’s activities will be on our employees. We, at GWI, have been focusing on that over the last three years more than what happened in the past. I can tell you that we are looking to ensure that the working environment is good. We have been trying to satisfy the concerns of our employees for health and safety issues,” he said.

Baksh added that GWI has made significant advancements over the years to provide improved access to potable water not only on the coastland but in the hinterland and riverine communities.

Executive Director of Programme Planning, Design, and Implementation, Marlon Daniels, Vice Chairman, Dharamkumar Seeraj, GWI’s staff, and health officials also attended the event.

