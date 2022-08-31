GWI re-certified by GNBS

GWI’s Water Quality Laboratory on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 received the GYS 170:2009 certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS); for satisfying the General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory. This follows several surveillance audits to evaluate the effectiveness of quality management systems utilized by the lab.

During a simply ceremony at GWI’s Headquarters, the certificate and a plaque were presented to Head of Water Quality (ag) Mr. Avinash Parsram and Laboratory Quality Officer, Ms. Angela Fordyce by GNBS Technical Officers; Ms. Rosemarie Lilliah and Mr. Latchman Mootoosammi respectively.

GWI’s Head of Water Quality (ag) Mr. Avinash Parsram

Mr. Parsram thanked the GNBS staff for their thoroughness in evaluating the lab, noting that without rigid quality monitoring mechanisms in place, the Water Quality Department would not be able to effectively carry out its mandate. He added too that this is key for the realization of the new water treatment plants scheduled to be constructed in the near future.

GWI’s Head of Water Quality (ag) Mr. Avinash Parsram and Laboratory Quality Officer, Ms. Angela Fordyce, surrounded by GWI & GNBS staff, display their certificate & plaque presented to them by GNBS

GNBS’ Lilliah congratulated GWI on its achievement and encouraged the Water Quality staff to strive to upkeep and possibly exceed their current standards. Also present were members of GWI’s Corporate Management Team, as well as other GNBS & GWI staff.

