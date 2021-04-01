Harmon lies – APNU/AFC totally responsible for shortage and expired medicines

Unable to immediately respond to the stunning revelation of the massive disposal of expired medicines, the Leader of the Opposition, Joe Harmon, finally resorted to outright lies. Let us be clear – the PPP Government inherited a situation with massive medicine and medical supply shortages. The Materials Management Unit (MMU) at Diamond in August 2020 was in a position to supply between 0 to less than 10% of the medicines and supplies being requested by the regions. Today, the MMU is in a position to supply between 81 and 100% of what the regions are requesting. The MOH has made significant progress in regularizing the supply chain, far ahead of the schedule for complete regularization by June 2021.

Since August 2020, more than $3B of expired medicines and medical supplies have been disposed of. All of those medicines and medical supplies were acquired/purchased by the APNU/AFC Government. The recent disposal of expired medicines is one that has been going on for several years, with the accumulated amount between 2016 and 2021 being approximately $10B.

The PPP government since August 2020 has been engaged in an aggressive procurement program to ensure the regularization of the supply chain which had totally collapsed in the last five years. During this aggressive procurement program, the PPP Government has procured medicines and medical supplies from companies in good standing. None of the companies that have been awarded contracts are under any restrictive list at this time. All medicines have been procured by either selective tendering or open-competitive bidding.

After a lengthy period of total silence, the Leader of the Opposition was forced to respond to the disgraceful revelation that almost $10B of medicines and medical supplies have had to be discarded between 2015 and 2021 because they had expired. His absurd response was that all those medicines were left in the system by the PPP/C Government. He also somehow linked the expiration to contracts awarded to Western Scientific, a Trinidad and Tobago-based company. The leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, is completely “out to sea”, totally misinformed or absolutely lying. All the discarded medicines and medical supplies were procured between 2015 and 2020. As far as Western Scientific is concerned and the allegation that Western Scientific was banned by the IDB, Harmon again deliberately misinformed the public. If he was not lying, he was misinformed and he should hold those that provided him with fake information accountable.

Western Scientific has had a long engagement with government, spanning more than two decades. The IDB’s restriction of Western Scientific from bidding in IDB-funded projects was removed since October 2018. What is relevant is that throughout the period in which Western Scientific was prohibited from bidding for IDB-funded projects, the APNU/AFC administration continued to award contracts to Western Scientific. In fact, from a quick examination of the records, Western Scientific was awarded, at least, 25 significant contracts by the APNU/AFC administration in 2018 (2), 2019 (10) and 2020 (13). Strangely, APNU/AFC awarded and signed 5 contracts with Western Scientific on May 2, 2020 amounting to $936M. Similarly, in January 2020, they signed 5 contracts with Western Scientific on the same day, worth more than $900M. Even more strangely, APNU/AFC’s 2018 contracts with Western Scientific were signed in September 2018, but the IDB restriction was not removed until October 2018.

The PPP Government inherited many of those contracts and had to honour them. Those contracts were signed by the APNU/AFC Government and were awarded through both sole-sourcing (mostly) and competitive bidding processes. If Western Scientific was banned from procurement process, how come APNU/AFC signed these contracts with them?

Western Scientific has continued to respond to tenders that have been made since August 2020 and has been awarded contracts based on competitive bidding during the new PPP administration. No contract has been awarded to any company since August 2020 that is on any restrictive list.

The Leader of the Opposition’s ill-informed response to the revelation of billions of dollars worth of medicines and medical supplies is an attempt to cover up the truth. It is either that he misinformed the nation because he was deliberately fed with erroneous information or that he totally lied. Either way, it is irresponsible for a leader of the opposition to behave in such a manner. The truth hurts but we must confront it. The fact is that APNU/AFC totally mismanaged the supply chain. It is a large part of its failure between 2015 and 2020.

At the time of taking over in August 2020, medicines and medical supplies, including much-needed COVID-19 PPE, were in chronic shortage. The shortages were massive and the MMU was only able to supply between 0% to less than 10% of the requested medicines and medical supplies. This is in spite of the fact that the Diamond Warehouse and other storage sites were filled to the brim, but filled with either expired medicines or supplies not usable in the health sector. Each Region was forced to procure at high cost the medicines and supplies they needed. The Regions expended all their resources but were unable to meet their needs.

The MOH since August 2020 has been regularizing the system and can now inform the nation that the MMU is able to meet 81% of the overall needs of the regional health system, thus reducing the need for RDC procurement. As indicated before, we are hopeful that by June, 2021, the MMU would be in a position to meet all the needs of the regions for medicines and supplies.

Dr. Leslie Ramsammy