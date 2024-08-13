Health Minister meets team from Texila American University

Today, at his Brickdam Office, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, met with Mr Saju Bhaskar, Founder and President of Texila American University and Chairman of Ekaa Hkim Earth Resource Management, along with Mr Jessin Prabeep, Director of Ekaa Hkim Earth Resource Management and Texila American University.

The trio exchanged pleasantries and began discussions on ways in which they could strengthen their partnership and explored plans for the development of Guyana’s health sector.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony meeting with Mr Saju Bhaskar Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Mr Saju Bhaskar and Mr Jessin Prabeep in discussion Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, Mr Saju Bhaskar and Mr Jessin Prabeep in discussion

