Health ministry begins mobile COVID-19 vaccination programme

The Ministry of Health has commenced home visits around Region Four to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as the government seeks to bolster efforts to eradicate the spread of the deadly disease.

A nurse prepping a vaccine

The Ministry’s mobile unit will be in and around Georgetown, and other areas in Region Four targeting the communities where there have been low vaccination rates.

The exercise will be ongoing from Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The available vaccines are Pfizer for children (ages 5-11), adolescents and adults; Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna including booster doses, for adults.

A vaccine shot to the arm

Children and adults with medical or mental health conditions, injuries or disabilities who are unable to leave their homes are eligible for home visits.

The ministry embarked on this initiative to allow easy access to vaccines for those eligible.

Appointments can be booked by contacting the ministry on telephone numbers: 226-3110 or 632-1385.

