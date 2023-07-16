Health ministry receives testing equipment for school health programme

The Ministry of Health recently received a quantity of testing equipment and other materials that will be utilised for the Comprehensive Child and Youth Health Programme (CYHP) to be rolled out shortly.



Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony accompanied by Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ertensia Hamilton received the equipment from Mount Sinai Country Director, Josuè Alcàntara and Mount Sinai Programme Manager, Guyana Country Office, Dr. Niccollette Tamayo-Jimenez.





This forms part of consultancy facilitation between Mount Sinai Health Systems and Hess Corporation.



According to the ministry, the school health programme will be rolled out over the coming weeks and will facilitate oral health, hearing and vision screening for children in schools.



It is intended to improve the health of school children ages five to 15. The ministry has partnered with the Ministry of Education, to launch the initiative among children entering the nursery level.

Minister Anthony said the comprehensive programme will later be expanded to primary and secondary levels.

“We have established a set of measures to be implemented at the nursery level which will include visual, hearing, dental and physical check-ups to address any conditions and prevent long-term issues”, the minister pointed out.

The ministry aims to screen at least 27,000 nursery-level children.

Minister Anthony extended appreciation to Mount Sinai Health Systems and Hess for the equipment, which he said will help the staff to commence screening effectively in all regions. Meanwhile, the Mount Sinai Country Director said both organisations are pleased to support the health ministry with the screening in schools across Guyana.

