Help combat climate change – Minister Bharrat urges global community

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P, said climate change and the cutting of emissions should be a global effort, and called on the global community to do their part.

He said the fight should not rest on the shoulders 0f Guyana and other developing countries around the world.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, MP.

The minister made the call during an award ceremony for the winners of the secondary schools Green Energy and Renewable essay competition, held at the Promenade Garden, on Tuesday.

“It is everyone’s business, because climate change is impacting every single human being in the world. All countries around the world need to take up that responsibility and ensure that we work towards transitional renewable energy, work towards cutting our emissions, work towards minimising the impact of the extraction of natural resources on our environment,” Minister Bharrat said.

Persons working in the logging industry.

He said international climate change forums should not just be conversations, but action should be taken to ensure young people have a better future.

He noted that thousands of Guyanese depend on the forestry, mining and oil and gas sectors for a living and therefore, countries must find alternative ways to address climate change.

“And if people are calling on Guyana, to stop exploration, new exploration, if people are calling on Guyana, not to cut our forests, if people are calling on Guyana to stop mining activities, they’re calling us to have 100 percent renewable energy…

Working in the mining sector.

If we stop that exploration activity, where will they work and these are average Guyanese people who work daily to provide for their families. So, the question should be, what are the alternatives?”

The minister said he believes in protecting the environment, but Guyanese must also be able to make an “honest living.”

He said there must be a balance between carrying out Guyana’s explorations and doing what is necessary to prevent climate change.