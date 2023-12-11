Heroes Highway commissioned

– Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway renamed in memory of the five GDF officers who died in helicopter crash

The Eccles to Great Diamond four-lane highway on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) was officially commissioned on Sunday and renamed ‘Heroes Highway’ as a tribute to the five Guyana Defence Force (GDF) ranks who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on December 6.

The service members – Brigadier (Ret’d) Gary Beaton, Colonel Michael Shahoud, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Charles, Lieutenant Colonel Sean Welcome, and Staff Sergeant Jason Khan – are now immortalised through this major infrastructure project, which will significantly reduce traffic congestion on the East Bank corridor.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the commissioning of Heroes Highway

“This highway is dedicated to the life, work and memories of our five great service men. We honour them with this highway, we want their children to grow up knowing that their fathers were legends,” President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said while paying tribute to the ranks.

In an emotional address, President Ali acknowledged the sacrifices they made by dedicating their lives to the country.

The Heroes Highway was on Sunday officially commissioned in honour of the five GDF officers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash

“These men are nothing short of national heroes. These men live in honour and sacrifice to the country. Their children must grow up to know that their fathers paid the ultimate price for all of us, every single Guyanese. They must know that their sacrifice was not in vain.”

The president also highlighted the unique bond he shared with the ‘chopper crew’, stating, “The chopper crew was very special to me…these are not ordinary men; these are men who have paid the ultimate price for our country.”

The Heroes Highway was on Sunday officially commissioned in honour of the five GDF officers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash

Sergeant Khan, at the age of 35, had already served an impressive 19 years. President Ali said he was on a mission to ensure the successful completion of a project by January, showcasing his dedication to duty.

He recalled when he reached out to Brigadier (Ret’d) Beaton, bringing him out of retirement, and admiring his willingness to serve once more.

The Heroes Highway was on Sunday officially commissioned in honour of the five GDF officers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash

“Beaton was waiting for this highway to be completed,” he said.

He went on to share poignant memories of his time with Colonel Shahoud, revealing the deep bond they shared. He described Lieutenant Welcome as a man of “great integrity and character.”

The President said Lieutenant Charles did what he did with love and honour, noting that “he didn’t just fly; he flew for Guyana.”

Acknowledging the often-overlooked contributions of the Guyana Defence Force, President Ali said over the past three years he has developed a special bond and respect for the GDF ranks.

“They have spent more time in service to this country than with their families,” he noted.

The Heroes Highway was on Sunday officially commissioned in honour of the five GDF officers who lost their lives in a helicopter crash

The four-lane highway showcases a giant anteater at the roundabout in Great Diamond, symbolising the strength, resilience, and courage of the servicemen, as emphasised by President Ali.

Beneath the anteater, an inscription featuring the names of the fallen soldiers is displayed. A steel structure has been erected at Great Diamond roundabout, where their names are placed, while another one will be placed at the Eccles roundabout.

The head of state underscored, “for all the men and women we lose in the line of duty henceforth, their names will accompany the path of this highway,”

A section of the gathering at the commissioning of the Heroes Highway

He emphasised that the roundabout is a vital link in the country’s infrastructure network, connecting the East Coast Demerara and Berbice to the East Bank, and the West Coast and West Bank to the East Coast and Berbice.

President Ali revealed that the ultimate plan is to link Essequibo and Demerara to Berbice, “creating the interlink to what is ours, the three counties- Essequibo, Demerara, Berbice.”

The Heroes Highway, constructed at a cost of approximately $13.3 billion, spans 9.4 kilometres and features over 30 reinforced concrete bridges and two roundabouts.

A section of the gathering at the commissioning of the Heroes Highway

The first phase of the four-lane road, from Mandela Avenue to Eccles Road, was commissioned last year at a cost of approximately $2.6 billion.

Additionally, contracts totalling over $11 billion have already been awarded to advance the thoroughfare from Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam, Craig. The road is expected to extend beyond Buzz Bee Dam, Craig, ultimately reaching the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Share Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

