Hinterland airfare reductions – a boost for connectivity and opportunity

For years, the residents of the hinterland have pleaded for more affordable air travel to and from Georgetown, even as the government has poured substantial investments into upgrading airstrips across the interior.

Among them is Pauline DaSilva, who has called the Region Nine village of Aishalton home for more than three decades.

Pauline DaSilva, resident of Aishalton, Region Nine

She first arrived in Aishalton with her husband as a missionary and today proudly identifies the scenic hinterland community as her home.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information at the commissioning of the Aishalton airfield, DaSilva welcomed the ongoing development but underscored the need for affordable airfares.

“This has been my home for 35 years. I’m proud to see all the development happening in my community, but I’m hoping they can put together flights from Ogle to here, and that they are reasonable,” she said.

DaSilva’s appeal did not go unheard.

While commissioning the newly upgraded Paramakatoi and Aishalton airfields in early January 2026, President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali urged airline operators to “pass on the savings to passengers,” particularly the communities who rely heavily on air transport.

President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali, along with the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, interacting with residents at the commissioning ceremony of the new airfield

Four airlines were quick to respond to President Ali’s appeal. Roraima Airways and Trans Guyana Airways announced a 7% reduction in airfares, while Air Services Limited implemented a 9% on routes and added two new caravan aircraft to their existing fleet. Jags Aviation also confirmed reduced fares to be determined for the respective locations.

The reductions are directly linked to the government’s plan to build and rehabilitate hinterland airstrips. The administration said it will be issuing Expressions of Interest for the financing and construction of at least 35 additional hinterland airstrips.

From laterite and grass surfaces, the new airfields at Paramakatoi and Aishalton were transformed into reinforced paved concrete to ensure safer landings, improved turnaround times, and more consistent operations.

These upgrades are expected to lower maintenance costs and operational risks for carriers, creating opportunities for savings that are now being reflected in ticket prices.

New state-of-the-art concrete surface airfield at Paramakatoi

For hinterland residents, the reduced fares represent more than just a financial adjustment. This will enhance access to healthcare, government services, and commercial opportunities, while also supporting the movement of goods and agricultural produce to coastal markets.

Additionally, improved connectivity is expected to attract more tourists to the area, stimulating local businesses and expanding commercial activity.