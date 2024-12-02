Hinterland entrepreneurs trained in Business Management

In their efforts to foster business development across Guyana, the Small Business Bureau has been offering a wide range of services and training opportunities to business owners in hinterland regions.

The bureaus’ recent outreach took them to the Upper Mazaruni district where various communities are currently benefitting from small business management training targeting business owners.

Assistant Regional Executive Officer Deon Seecharan addressing the participants as CEO of SBB Mr Ibrahim looks on

Some 40 business owners from the community of Kamarang, eager to enhance their business knowledge, capitalised on the opportunity to gain valuable insight in the area of financial management, marketing strategies, customer service and operational efficiency on Sunday.

Equipped with the skills and tools necessary to build sustainable businesses, these business owners play a critical role in community development and strengthening their local economy.

CEO of the Small Business Bureau, Mohamed Ibrahim noted that the training underscores the government’s commitment to supporting small businesses, especially in remote areas, where entrepreneurs play a critical role in community development.

Similar training was also conducted in St Cuthberts Mission earlier in November where entrepreneurs were encouraged to persevere and expand their business ventures.

Small Business owners of St Cuthberts Mission

This programme attracted some 30 small business owners who were able to not only gain a wealth of knowledge in the field of business management but were also allowed to share their unique challenges.

Some 59 thousand new businesses were started during the period 2020-2024 reflecting a growing entrepreneurial spirit and expansion of the economic landscape in the country.

The 2024 budget allocated $331 million to the Small Business Bureau for initiatives that will contribute to the development of small and micro business development to promote entrepreneurship while fostering a robust and innovative business sector throughout Guyana.

