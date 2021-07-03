Hinterland ICT programme progressing smoothly – Min. Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai has said the Government is making significant progress in the execution of the recently resuscitated Information Communications Technology (ICT) programme in the hinterland and riverine communities.

This programme is being managed by the Office of the Prime Minister’s Project Management Unit and falls under the ICT Access and eServices for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

Minister Sukhai said the Project Management Unit is currently assessing the preparedness of every community selected to benefit from this initiative. It is ensuring that equipment such as laptops, printers, security cameras, televisions, batteries, among others will be safe, once they are officially entrusted to them.

This process, she said will also allow the Government to work seamlessly.

“Our task as the Ministry of Amerindian affairs is to pursue the village council in executing the project in the shortest possible time so that they will be prepared.

It will make it easy for the project to roll out in a region so that you do not have to skip villages to return to complete works, so if we have a series of villages in one area ready to do so it will be easy for us to transport equipment. This is why we are looking at the facilities in every community we visit to ensure that they are working on their ICT hub.”

Earlier this year, the Government distributed $1.73 billion to Amerindian communities as a one-off COVID-19 relief investment fund geared at creating job opportunities, generating income and implementing infrastructural development projects.

It was then revealed that at least $2 million of the monies given from this fund can be utilised to either refurbish or rebuild an ICT hub in the communities. In addition to this, the Minister said additional funding will be provided via the ICT Access and eServices for Hinterland, Poor and Remote Communities Project should the stipulated amount is unable to complete the facility.

She said the Government hopes to simply provide the opportunity for those within the hinterland and riverine communities to become computer literate, to prepare them for the modernised development of the country.

“It is the Government’s drive to ensure that every community becomes computer literate and that they learn how to use the internet for various reasons like economic enhancing, their ability to advertise, students to research and study.

This includes teachers and nurses allowed to enhance their professional academic objectives by doing courses, getting engaged in admittance to the various universities, whether it’s local or international universities,” Minister Sukhai said.

About 200 hinterland and riverine communities are expected to benefit from this programme.