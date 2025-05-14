Hinterland opens up as major infrastructure projects boost connectivity

By Chevon Farley

Travel to Guyana’s hinterland has become easier and more reliable following a major government drive to improve infrastructure.

A series of new roads, bridges and airstrips have been built to international standards, transforming journeys that were once long and difficult.

River transport has also been upgraded, with new ferries and speedboats, and an online booking app – Ferry Pass – was launched to make travel more efficient.

Government figures show spending on hinterland roads rose from $1.5 billion in 2020 to $9 billion in 2025. This has allowed the rehabilitation and expansion of key routes, helping residents, businesses, and tourists while also improving emergency access.

The chart illustrates the government’s budget allocations for hinterland road infrastructure over five years

Road improvements by region:

: $305M for road upgrades from Kwebanna to Kumaka and San Jose. Over $1.5 billion collectively invested in Mabaruma, Port Kaituma, Matthews Ridge, Wauna, and Rincon.

$224.6 million for road rehabilitation in Heaven Hill, Hell Hill, and Station Street at Matthews Ridge, directly benefiting over 2,000 residents.

$51.1M to upgrade Wauna’s main access road

Region Seven: $932 million for road upgrades in Bartica, Dagg Point, Kaburi, and Issano.

$1.3 billion in 17 contracts to upgrade over 27 kilometres of internal roads.

Upgrades to the Bartica/Potaro, Dagg Point, Issano, and Mora Point.

$70 million for road works in Karrau, one of the largest infrastructure investments in the Amerindian village to date.

$52.2 million for continued works on the Bartica-Potaro Road, from Denham Bridge to Cassandra Crossing.

$689 million for roads in Mahdia, Princeville, Tiger Hill, Muruwa, Konawaruk, and Stone Hill to Konawaruk Junction. $60.5 million for a 350-metre rigid concrete pavement road in Danjah Hill.

$108.6 million for Phase 2 of Mahdia’s main access road.

$64.6 million to upgrade 10 km of roads in Muruwa.

: $339.1 million for road works from Lethem’s Beverly Hills Drive and Cenotaph Boulevard. Over $746 million for projects in St Ignatius, Deep/South/North Rupununi, and South Pakaraimas.

: $14.8 million to upgrade Wisroc to Rockstone Road. $420.1 million for road upgrades in Kwakwani and Coomaka.

Bridges remain an essential part of hinterland transport. Thirty-two bridges are being built along the Kurupukari–Lethem corridor at a cost of $4.1 billion.

One of the bridges between Lethem to Kurupakari

Other projects have been completed in Matthews Ridge, Yurong Paru, Central Rupununi, Tiger Creek, and Orealla/Siparuta, among others. Work has also begun on a bridge over the Corentyne River.

Airstrips at Lethem, Eteringbang, Ekereku Bottom, Karisparu, Baramita, and Kaieteur have been upgraded, with further work at Paramakatoi, Kwakwani, Aishalton, and Matthews Ridge. These improvements have increased flight frequency and safety, and reduced travel time for essential services.

Plane taking off from the Lethem Airstrip

Local leaders said the new infrastructure is helping to lower transportation costs, improve access to education and healthcare, and support local economies such as logging, mining and tourism.

“The majority of the funds allocated for this project came directly into the village,” said Pakuri Toshao Timothy Andrews. “It’s a great boost for the community,” Andrews said. He added that a 900-metre reinforced concrete road in Pakuri has been having a tangible and positive impact on the lives of villagers.

Rockstone Toshao, Flagan Carter, explained how new infrastructure has transformed life in his village. Reflecting on the Linden to Mabura Road, he told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that “for a long time, we have been starved of a proper trial.”

Road upgrade from laterite to asphalt

Resident and former Member of Parliament, Francis De Souza, noted that the new roads mean transportation costs will be reduced and “people would have better access to transport their produce.”

In Shulinab, where approximately 480 people reside, the impact of the newly constructed road is already being felt. Village Councillor Brandon Felix said the new road has made it easier for children to commute from home to school.

