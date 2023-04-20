His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India begin official vist to Guyana today

His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, will lead a high-level six member delegation official visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana from April 20 to 24, 2023.

During his visit, Minister Jaishankar will hold bilateral talks with his Guyanese counterpart the Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. He will also participate in the meeting of the Guyana/India Joint Commission during which the two sides will discuss deepen cooperation in the areas of education, health, agriculture, investment, infrasture and energy.

During his visit Minister Jaishankar will pay courtesy call on His Excellency President Mohamed

Irfaan Ali and other cabinet members and senior officials. Minister Jaishankar visit comes at a time when bilateral relations between Guyana and India continue to be strong and mutually beneficial.

