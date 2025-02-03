His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s latest Book Available at Qatar National Library

Guyana’s Ambassador to Qatar, HE Safraaz Ahmad Shadood presented the most recent book authored by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali to His Excellency Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library.

Released at the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford in England., President Ali’s book, “Achieving Global Food Security: The Caribbean Experience and Beyond” will now be available at Qatar National Library.

The Ambassador explained that His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali penned his latest publication, against the backdrop of the effects of climate change along with COVID-19 and the concomitant effects of the disruption of global supply chains combined to reverse many of the gains made as a global community in improving food security.

The Ambassador explained that under the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Ali, Guyana led the Caribbean Region’s strategy to address food security. This strategy aims at increasing food production and productivity, ramping up agro-processing and value-added production, and promoting agri-business and intra-regional trade in food products.

His Excellency Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, stated that President Ali’s book will add to the existing literature in the library that will be beneficial to researchers in Qatar. He further added that the strategic solutions offered by President Ali can be utilized by the State of Qatar given the similarity between the two countries.

His Excellency Dr. Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari assured that His Excellency President Ali’s book will be prominently placed in Qatar National Library.

It should be noted that this is the third book authored by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali that has now graced the shelves of Qatar National Library. In October, 2023 President Ali’s two previous works “From Crisis to Opportunity” and “Post Covid-19, Ukraine-Russia , Ticking Time Bomb for CARICOM” were presented to Qatar National Library.

